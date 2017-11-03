Welcome To Themyscira: New ‘Wonder Woman’ Trailer Drops













During tonight’son Nickelodeon, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot and costar Chris Pine showcased the third trailer for the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film,Set before the events oforthe film focuses on the Amazonian princess Diana Prince who after meeting Steve Trevor (Pine) is warned about the upcoming great war. She decides to leave her home of the all-women filled island of Themyscira along with Trevor to help safeguard humanity.The new trailer introduces General Antiope (Robin Wright) as she trains Diana so that she will one day be the warrior we all see taking Doomsday, and will eventually join the Justice League in the next DCEU film. We also get to see her in action fighting General Ludendorff's (Danny Huston) forces. Take a look below:stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner and Lucy Davis. The film will be directed by Patty Jenkins and hits theaters June 2, 2017.