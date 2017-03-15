Weird And Bloody New Trailer For 'American Gods'

There's a lot of blood in this new trailer for. I don't remember Neil Gaiman's book being quite this violent, but maybe I need to re-read it. It'll have to wait until I'm done with his latest,though. However, the book, which chronicles a fight between the new gods and the old, is incredibly weird, and that's an apt description for this new trailer.Ricky Whittle, late of CW's, stars as Shadow Moon who gets swept up in the brewing war. And along the way he encounters a bunch of gods who look normal but...well, they really aren't. Ian McShane plays Mr. Wednesday, who is really Odin, while we also see Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, and of course Orlando Jones as the all-important Mr. Nancy, who also appeared in Gaiman'snovel. Crispin Glover, Gillian Anderson, Jonathan Tucker (as Loki), and Cloris Leachman are just part of an incredible cast we'll see in the 8-episode first season.hits Starz on April 30th.