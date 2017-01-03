Watch One Of Bill Paxton's Final Roles In New Trailers For 'Mean Dreams'

With the loss of Bill Paxton still fresh in our minds, every chance to see the talented actor doing what he does best is to be treasured. While we can always look back and relive some of his memorable performances, Paxton had a couple of movies completed and ready to go. One is James Ponsoldt's, which will be his actual final film; and before that is this one,, which opens in just a few days.Paxton stars alongside Josh Wiggins () and Sophie Nelisse () in the story of a teenage romance that is threatened by the girl's father, a police sergeant with an abusive streak. Nathan Morlando makes his sophomore effort as director, with the film playing the Cannes Directors' Fortnight last year. I don't remember hearing much about it, but attention on it has definitely perked up over the last few days for unfortunate reasons. Looks like a juicy part for Paxton, that's for sure. I always thought he made a great bad guy when given the opportunity. Here is the complete synopsis:Also starring Colm Feore and Kevin Durand,opens March 17th. Check out the two most recent trailers below.