3/01/2017
Watch One Of Bill Paxton's Final Roles In New Trailers For 'Mean Dreams'
With the loss of Bill Paxton still fresh in our minds, every chance to see the talented actor doing what he does best is to be treasured. While we can always look back and relive some of his memorable performances, Paxton had a couple of movies completed and ready to go. One is James Ponsoldt's The Circle, which will be his actual final film; and before that is this one, Mean Dreams, which opens in just a few days.
Paxton stars alongside Josh Wiggins (Hellion) and Sophie Nelisse (The Book Thief) in the story of a teenage romance that is threatened by the girl's father, a police sergeant with an abusive streak. Nathan Morlando makes his sophomore effort as director, with the film playing the Cannes Directors' Fortnight last year. I don't remember hearing much about it, but attention on it has definitely perked up over the last few days for unfortunate reasons. Looks like a juicy part for Paxton, that's for sure. I always thought he made a great bad guy when given the opportunity. Here is the complete synopsis:
MEAN DREAMS follows courageous local farm boy Jonas (Josh Wiggins) and the new girl next door, Casey (Sophie Nélisse), as they embark on a journey that will change their lives forever. As young love blossoms between the two fifteen-year-olds, Jonas also discovers that Casey’s abusive home life has reached a new level of danger, and Jonas takes the lead in their escape by stealing a bag full of drug money from Casey’s corrupt father, local cop Wayne Caraway (Bill Paxton). With the stolen cash as their only means to a better life, Casey flees with Jonas and together, under relentless pursuit from her father, they learn the hard truth of what it will take in order to survive. In the end, Casey and Jonas are forced to make a life-altering choice from which there will be no turning back.
Also starring Colm Feore and Kevin Durand, Mean Dreams opens March 17th. Check out the two most recent trailers below.