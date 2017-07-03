3/07/2017
Uma Thurman Rejoins Lars von Trier For 'The House That Jack Built'
The first and last time Uma Thurman worked with Lars von Trier it was so she could have an epic meltdown in Nymphomaniac. Awesome scene that was. Hopefully she gets something just as memorable in The House that Jack Built, because she's just joined the cast of von Trier's upcoming serial killer film.
Joining Thurman in the film is another von Trier veteran, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, who had roles in Dogville and Dancer in the Dark. Matt Dillon takes the title role, with Riley Keough, Sofie Gråbøl and Bruno Ganz co-starring. With the cast now firmly in place and filming set to begin in a few weeks, an official synopsis has been made available:
THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILTS takes place in 1970s USA. We follow the highly intelligent Jack through 5 incidents and are introduced to the murders that define Jack’s development as a serial killer. We experience the story from Jack’s point of view. He views each murder as an artwork in itself, even though his dysfunction gives him problems in the outside world. Despite the fact that the final and inevitable police intervention is drawing ever near (which both provokes and puts pressure on Jack) he is – contrary to all logic – set on taking greater and greater chances. Along the way we experience Jack’s descriptions of his personal condition, problems and thoughts through a recurring conversation with the unknown Verge – a grotesque mixture of sophistry mixed with an almost childlike self-pity and in-depth explanations of, for Jack, dangerous and difficult manoeuvres.