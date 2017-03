Trailer For 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' Blasts Out Of This World

Luc Besson, the director who gave us the weird and wild outer space fun of, and Milla Jojovich's "multipass" ( I could listen to her say that all day ), is headed back to the realm of sci-fi this summer.is based on the popular French graphic novel series, and it's a much bigger film in just about every way, which is perfect for the director who's known for going way over-the-top.Featuring a killer cast of Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, Clive Owen, and Ethan Hawke, the film follows two temporal operatives from a government agency charged with keeping order throughout the universe. As you'll see from this footage, their latest mission sends them to a sprawling world comprised of thousands of different cultures and species. There's also a fair deal of romantic tension between DeHaan and Delevingne, which if you've read the books you'll know is a big sticking point between them for a bit.Here's the official synopsis:It's taken a while but I'm starting to get excited about this one. The special effects look great and I appreciate the chance to see DeHaan and Delevingne, two nontraditional sci-fi stars, leading a film of this size.opens July 21st.