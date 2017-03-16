3/16/2017
Tom Hardy And Andrew Dominik Are Teaming For 'War Party'
While Andrew Dominik did complete the heartbreaking Nick Cave documentary One More Time with Feeling just last year, it has been five years since his last narrative feature, the Brad Pitt gangster flick Killing Them Softly. That gap in time is par for the course, and pretty much right on schedule we're hearing word about his next movie, War Party, which has all of Hollywood buzzing.
The film will star Tom Hardy as a Navy SEAL, and that's pretty much all we know. Wait, do we need to know more other than Dominik and Hardy are working together? Didn't think so. Anyway, the script comes from Dominik and Harrison Query, and there's a lot of money being thrown around to snag the rights. It looks like Netflix is going to grab it, which makes sense because they also have Dominik's long-developing, possibly never-happening Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde.
We'll see how this shakes out, but with Hardy busy on a second season of Taboo, plus J.C. Chandor's Triple Frontier we could be waiting a while. [Deadline]