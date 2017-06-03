3/06/2017
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, & Tom Hanks Team For Pentagon Papers Film, 'The Post'
Isn't it amazing that throughout their illustrious careers Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, two of our greatest national treasures, have never worked together? Even crazier is that Streep has never made a movie with Steven Spielberg! How is that possible!? Well, she's about to knock both off of her list, and we're all going to be the better for it.
Streep, Hanks, and Spielberg will team up for The Post, a political thriller that is going to be like catnip here in Washington, DC. Why? Because it deals with Daniel Ellsberg and The Pentagon Papers, which changed public perception of the Vietnam War after The Washington Post brought them to light. Hanks will play editor Ben Bradlee with Streep as publisher Kay Graham. Liz Hannah wrote the script with Spielberg directing, of course.
With the role of journalists and newspapers playing a greater role in our politics than ever this couldn't be more timely. This has the makings of a Spotlight-level Best Picture winner so keep all eyes on this one. [THR]