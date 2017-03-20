3/20/2017
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 6' Stunt Took A Year Of Training
We've grown accustomed to the Mission: Impossible movies being where Tom Cruise proves to everybody how ageless he is. Each film has him doing increasingly dangerous stunts, from hanging off a plane to scaling the Burj Khalifa tower, and it doesn't sound like that's stopping for Mission: Impossible 6. In fact, the next stunt has had Cruise training for well over a year, or so Skydance CEO David Ellison excitedly told Collider...
“…I will say after the Burj [Khalifa] we thought it was going to be impossible to top that stunt, and then Tom did the A380 for the plane. What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that’s come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he’s been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after ‘Rogue Nation’ came out. It’s gonna be mind-blowing."
No doubt. Ellison reiterates something we've heard Cruise say before, that he wants to entertain audiences in a way that CGI can't...
“It all comes from the best place. It is all about entertaining an audience. Tom’s entire mantra for hanging on the side of the Burj Khalifa or the A380 or literally holding your breath for six minutes underwater to do the Taurus sequence is, in a world of massive [visual] effects, he said the audience can tell when it’s you on a green screen or when you’re actually doing it live. And the tension, because the stunt is real, actually puts the audience where Ethan Hunt is where they are in the movie. He said that’s why he does it; it’s all about entertaining an audience and it makes the movie better.”
Cruise has always been a one of a kind talent and I think he's cemented his legacy as an action star with these movies and the incredible risks he takes. Mission: Impossible 6 opens July 27th 2018.