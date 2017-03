Todd McFarlane Says 'Spawn' Will Take Violence Further Than 'Logan' & 'Deadpool'

The same old pattern has emerged when it comes to amovie. For years we've heard that one was coming, and every time there's a comic book convention Todd McFarlane tells us how awesome it will be. The routine started up again last fall , and here we are with McFarlane chatting up a film that has no production date, no writers, not cast, nothing. But it has a shit ton of hyperbole, and here's McFarlane comparing it toand, because they're both pretty amazing.“Listen, I’m going to paint it for you. The movie is going to be a dark R… If here’s PG-13 and here’s Deadpool and here’s Logan, we’re going to be here. It’s going to be dark. It’s going to be nasty,", he recently stated at Emerald City Comic-Con.McFarlane still hopes to direct the movie himself, keeping the budget trim and tight. That shouldn't hold him back; the biggest hurdle will be McFarlane actually just doing the damn thing. Don't hold your breath. [ Twitch