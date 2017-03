To Nobody's Shock, There Will Be A 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'

We're still months away fromand already there's chatter about what comes next. Well, first the team will be appearing inas part of that epic superhero jam, and then, according to James Gunn himself, there "for sure" will be a. But there's a catch.Speaking with Complex Magazine , Gunn says some early discussions are going on with Marvel about a third film, however it's up in the air whether he'll direct it. To be honest, he played it the same way after the first movie, so this shouldn't be too much of a surprise.Opening this week is themeetsflick,, which Gunn wrote. He may want to start moving in some other directions and flexing his muscles on stuff that doesn't involve talking raccoons, but you know Marvel is going to do everything in their power to keep him around. Considering how much he loves the Guardians I doubt they'll have to twist his arm.opens May 5th.