3/08/2017
TJ Miller And Jessica Henwick Go 'Underwater', Mandy Moore Joins 'Darkest Minds' Adaptation
A pair of Marvel vets are set to go Underwater with Kristen Stewart. Deadpool's TJ Miller and Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick are joining the film about a team of underwater researchers who must navigate to safety from the ocean floor after their station is destroyed by an earthquake. Neither Miller or Henwick's roles have been revealed, but Stewart is the lead. Will Eubank (The Signal) is directing with a plan to shoot later this month. [Variety]
Mandy Moore, who has experienced a career renaissance with her Golden Globe-nominated performance on This is Us, has joined Amandla Stenberg in YA adaptation, Darkest Minds. The film is based on Alexandra Bracken's sci-fi trilogy of novels, adapted for the screen by Kung Fu Panda 3's Jennifer Yuh Nelson. The story centers on 16-year-old Ruby, who develops frightening telekinetic powers and breaks out of a government camp where others like her are being held in the wake of a pandemic that has killed most of America's children. Moore plays a sympathetic doctor and crusader who wants to put a stop to the persecution of children like Ruby. This will be Moore's first feature role in five years. She will be seen next opposite Sebastian Stan and JK Simmons in I'm Not Here.