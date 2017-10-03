This Week In DC TV: We Gotta Save The Real Rip Hunter (Or Kill Him)

Supergirl: “Exodus”

The Flash: “The Wrath Of Savitar”

Another stunning revelation is that Caitlin did not destroy all of the stone that brought Savitar to live as she wanted to see if Julian could use it to reverse her Killer Frost powers. This is the “betrayal” that Savitar spoke of. The regretful Caitlin comes clean as well. Too many of Team Flash is keeping secrets!

With the idea that Savitar is possibly still around, Barry wants to use Julian as a conduit to try and contact the “God of Speed.” The reluctant Julian feels guilt for the time he spent as one of Savitar acolytes and doesn’t want a part of it. He does agree for the sake of helping the team find out what’s going on and try to stop him. Savitar speaks to team flash through Julian, revealing that he’s not dead, and will soon be able to escape the prison of the Speed Force.

The episode begins with Barry, Wally, and Jesse having a race to help Wally increase his speed. After all, Wally is the one who has to save Iris which means that he needs to continue getting faster than eve before. Unfortunately, Wally is also having hallucinations of Savitar. While this is a problem in and of itself, Wally keeping it a secret is also a problem. He eventually tells the team, which causes Barry to want to sideline him as this means that Savitar might be using him as a conduit to spy on him.

Legends of Tomorrow: “Land of the Lost”





It’s been a while since we saw the Legends. When last we saw them, they were trying to find a piece of the Spear of Destiny in Arthurian times. The team succeeded in stopping Evil-Rip Hunter and took him prisoner. However, the episode ended in a cliffhanger as he still technically was the captain of the ship and still had command codes. Why or why, wouldn’t the team have Gideon change authorization after Rip was turned to the dark side?





Evil-Rip manages to free himself from the prison cell on the Wave Rider. Evil-Rip goes straight to the armory and gets all the necessary tools to take the ship back after locking everyone out. Of course, he didn’t count on Nate with his powers to be able to override the door locks. As the Legends try and retake the ship, there’s a scuffle which causes the Wave Rider to time jump and crashes in the Cretaceous period.





It’s good they actually mentioned this time period by name. As a dinosaur nut myself, Jurassic gets too much credit in popular culture. The most popular dinosaur of all time Tyrannosaurus Rex, did not live during the Jurassic Era. Velociraptors are also from the Cretaceous period. I guess what I’m trying to say is, the Jurassic Park/World movies are a lie!





But I digress… the team crash lands in the Cretaceous period and are pretty much stuck there. The violent crash caused pertinent pieces of the ship to be scattered across the landscape. The team has two goals while stuck. They need to get the pertinent technology to be able to leave this time period. They also have to figure out where the final piece of the Spear of Destiny is, as evil-Rip destroyed the technology on the ship that could point them in the right direction. In order to do they, they will need to go into an unconscious Evil-Rip’s mind Inception-style. Sara and Jax venture into Evil-Rip’s mind with Stein and Rory monitoring while Ray, Nate, and Amaya brave the wilderness.





Outside, Ray, Nate, and Amaya have to avoid a T-Rex named Gertrude that Ray knew when he was stranded here in the beginning of the season. While outside, Nate and Amaya continue their flirting. Even though Amaya did not want a relationship after their hookup citing “professionalism,” she’s now interested in continuing their “casual” relationship. Ray warns Nate about continuing, citing that once they save reality, Amaya will have to go back to her separate time period. If Nate has a relationship with her, it will negate all of the history she (and her decedents) make as the superhero Vixen. Nate realizes this and agrees the safe thing to do will be to call it off. However, later on in the episode, she invites him to her room for a booty call, and he still goes through. Might Nate be the one who ends up marrying her and all her decedents are from him and her? Time travel makes you scratch you head a lot.





Meanwhile, on the Wave Rider, Sara and Jax are having an interesting time in Evil-Rip’s mind. Thanks to Eobard Thawne meddling with his mind, we see how he actually sees the Legends and see evil doppelgangers of our heroes. They also find the “real” version of Rip, who is locked in a prison cell in his own mind. Sara and Jax rescue the real Rip and manage to fend off against the evil versions of themselves in order to rescue Rip. In the aftermath, he is cured on his brainwashing and they welcome their captain back into the fold. Now that Rip is in full control, they have to get the last piece of the Spear of Destiny.





And it looks like it’s the 1970s when NASA launched to the moon.