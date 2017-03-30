The 'War Machine' Trailer Finds Brad Pitt Struggling To Rebuild Afghanistan

might be the most important original movie in Netflix's growing stable. Not only does it boast their biggest star yet, Brad Pitt (You thought I was going to say Adam Sandler??), but it's based on highly respected source material from a journalist who was a giant in the field. That would be the late Michael Hastings, who wrote the book, taken from his Rolling Stone expose that got four-star general Stanley McChrystal canned from the Obama administration.The movie, based on the new trailer released today, looks as if it will live up to Hastings' standards as a slightly ironic look at reality. The semi-fictional story follows a four-star general who gets in way over his head as he tries to rebuild Afghanistan. David Michod (is behind the camera for this one, while Tilda Swinton, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart, Meg Tilly, and Sir Ben Kingsley fill out one heck of a cast.hits Netflix on May 26th.