'The Matrix' Reboot May Not Actually Be A Reboot

There was a fan uproar when word dropped that Warner Bros. was looking into a reboot of The Matrix, even though most people probably hadn't thought about those movies in years. But it was, and still is, so early on that nobody really knows what it will actually be. Is it truly a reboot or some kind of prequel or sequel?
Zak Penn was hired to begin work on the story, and he says the word "reboot" is being thrown around a little loosely. He also makes a pretty good point that if you saw all of the Matrix movies then you know rebooting it is pretty much impossible...
All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand.— Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017
Can't comment yet except to say that the words "reboot" and "remake" were from an article. Let's stop responding to inaccurate news.— Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017
If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves.— Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017
Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it's a brilliant idea that generates great stories.— Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017
Based on these comments we may be seeing new stories set within The Matrix, maybe sort of like how The Animatrix was. It's a smart plan that keeps the franchise alive and opens the doors for familiar characters to return if the story calls for them. We may also see The Wachowskis get involved in that's the case.
Apparently, some kind of writers room will be put together to flesh everything out. We'll probably start to learn more once they are assembled.