The 'Love Actually' Cast Teases The Red Nose Day "Sequel"

How does one go about making a semi-sequel towithout the late Alan Rickman? It was a question that writer/director Richard Curtis had to grapple with for the much-anticipated Red Nose Day special reuniting the cast of the ultimate Christmas rom-com. And the decision was clear that no scene involving Rickman's on-screen partner Emma Thompson would be possible without him.That said, pretty much everybody else is back and now here's an appropriately cutesy teaser for the sketch. Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson are back giving you a look at what their characters have been up to for the last fourteen years.The Red Nose Day special hits the U.S. on May 25th, but the U.K. gets it in two days. *grumble*