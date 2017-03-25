The 'Justice League' Trailer Unites The Team For Big Action And...Fun?

Judging from what we've seen of, it seems like the entire movie is going to be an extended recruitment drive. Even this brand new trailer released today mostly consists of Batman and Wonder Woman setting off to find Aquman, The Flash, and Cyborg in order to enlist them in a battle to save the world. But, an entire story can't be made out of that, can it?Fortunately, the latter portion of the trailer fleshes things quite a bit and we see the team actually battling against the flying forces of Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), a harbinger of the eventual big bad, Darkseid. And there's a lot of cool stuff here, from Cyborg's heavy artillery to the banter between Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen ("What's your superpower?", "I'm rich."), to Aquaman gleefully leaping into battle, and Wonder Woman looking every bit like the unstoppable warrior she is. Plus we see Amy Adams as Lois Lane and a quick look at Amber Heard as Aquaman's lover, Mera.I think the main takeaway is that it's not all doom 'n gloom, this actually looks like a lot of fun. Let's hope Zack Snyder isn't just pulling our legs because DC Films needs a purely entertaining movie at this point, regardless of how much money it makes.opens November 17th! Check out the trailer plus the Cyborg teaser and poster from yesterday.