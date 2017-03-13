3/13/2017
'The Girl In The Spider's Web' Will Have Brand New Cast
Six years have already passed since David Fincher's big studio version of crime thriller phenomenon, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Nearly all of that time has spent trying to figure out if Sony would green light a sequel despite the disappointing $232M box office; and whether anybody from the original film would return considering Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig are really expensive, and that Fincher was certainly leaving. There's been a ton of back and forth, but now we know The Girl in the Spider's Web is happening because it has a release date, but who is going to star?
The Girl in the Spider's Web will hit theaters on October 5th 2018, and it's going to have an entirely new cast. That's a shame because Mara has been keeping an open mind about returning, but apparently Sony have other plans. A worldwide search will be conducted to find an actress for the iconic role of computer hacker Lisbeth Salander, and you can bet director Fede Alvarez, who was confirmed late last year, will be intimately involved in that. Salander is one of the great female literary characters and casting her must be perfect if this is to succeed.
While things could change (and probably will), the film is slated to go up against Aquaman on that date. Tough matchup! [Buzzfeed]