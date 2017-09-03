3/09/2017
The Game Is Changed In Trailer For Netflix's 'The Get Down-Part II'
In my recap of The Get Down's first season, I noted that the Baz Luhrmann Netflix series was bold and brash just like the era 1970s hip-hop era it represented. But I also said it couldn't sustain that energy throughout the first six episodes, especially with Luhrmann only directed the first. Will that change now that the second half of season one (Why not just be season two???) is ready to transport us to 1978?
Netflix has dropped a new teaser for the remaining episodes, because who knows if this super expensive series will continue beyond this point? Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, Jaden Smith, Herizen F. Guardiola, Skylan Brooks, and the rest of the crew are back to explore how hip-hop played a pivotal role in the social change gripping the Bronx. And they wear fly gear. Here's the synopsis:
Part Two of The Get Down picks up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world – but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.
The Get Down returns to Netflix on April 7th.