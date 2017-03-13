The Final 'Game Of Thrones' Season Will Be Super Short As Expected

It’s only going to be six episodes for the final season. From the beginning we’ve wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it’s stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we’re coming to the end. It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I’m very happy we’ve kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to.”





While fans and HBO have begun spreading chatter about a potential Game of Thrones movie or spinoff series, Benioff wants you to know that neither he or D.B. Weiss will have anything to do about it...





"I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in."

Finally, Maisie Williams' favorite musician, Ed Sheeran will make a cameo in season 7 as a surprise to the actress. A surprise that isn't much of a surprise, is it?









