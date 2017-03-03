The Engineers Return In 'Alien: Covenant' Red Band Trailer

The narrative seems to have shifted on thefranchise after taking a serious hit with. Ridley Scott has returned to the franchise's roots with, and the reaction to the trailers, including the one released just days ago, has mostly been positive. We're all ready to watch an entire crew of explorers wiped out by xenomorphs, and now we're getting a look at just how gory it's going to get thanks to a new red band trailer.Of course, we were pretty hyped over, too, and that didn't turn out so hot. Some degree of caution may be in order. This trailer keeps the monster action at a high level, but the biggest takeaway for me is that the Engineers, such a big part of the last movie, still have a key role to play even though this story takes place ten years later. That role may be as a skinless corpse, but it's still a role. Something tells me the android David has been busy.Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, Benjamin Rigby, and James Franco, Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.