3/20/2017
'The Boss Baby' Takes On 'Beauty And The Beast' In New Trailer
With Disney's Beauty and the Beast giving the Mouse House the biggest weekend of the year, we expect others to try and ride their coattails. But come on, Dreamworks, you could have done better than this trailer for The Boss Baby with animated Lumiere and Cogsworth taking a baby beatdown.
Yet another trailer has arrived for the movie people will only see for the chance to hear Alec Baldwin voice an actual baby rather than a President baby. Here's the synopsis as if you need it.
DreamWorks Animation and the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY. THE BOSS BABY is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ THE BOSS BABY is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages.
Believe it or not there are other voices to be heard: Steve Buscemi, Tobey Maguire (!?!?), and Lisa Kudrow, for instance. The Boss Baby opens March 31st.