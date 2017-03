'The Boss Baby' Takes On 'Beauty And The Beast' In New Trailer

With Disney's giving the Mouse House the biggest weekend of the year , we expect others to try and ride their coattails. But come on, Dreamworks, you could have done better than this trailer forwith animated Lumiere and Cogsworth taking a baby beatdown.Yet another trailer has arrived for the movie people will only see for the chance to hear Alec Baldwin voice an actual baby rather than a President baby. Here's the synopsis as if you need it.Believe it or not there are other voices to be heard: Steve Buscemi, Tobey Maguire (!?!?), and Lisa Kudrow, for instance.opens March 31st.