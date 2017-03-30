3/30/2017
'The Book Of Henry' Is Opened In First Trailer For Colin Trevorrow's Latest
Colin Trevorrow's directing career took off with the indie sci-fi comedy, Safety Not Guaranteed. From there Hollywood wasted no time in thrusting him into his first blockbuster, Jurassic World, and we know how that turned out. Trevorrow could have easily just stuck around to direct the sequel, but instead he moved to something much smaller and likely more personal, The Book of Henry, which now has its first trailer.
Led by rising stars Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special, It) and Jacob Tremblay (Room), the Gregg Hurwitz-penned film centers on brilliant 12-year-old Henry and his younger brother who embark on an adventure to protect their neighbor from her abusive father. Naomi Watts, who just starred in Shut In with Tremblay, plays their mother. Maddie Ziegler, Dean Norris, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, and Bobby Moynihan co-star. Here's the synopsis:
Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it.
The Book of Henry opens June 16th.