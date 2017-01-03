The Blood Flows In Trailer For David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' Netflix Series

When it comes to getting inside the mind of serial killers, few directors do it better thananddirector, David Fincher. And he's set to do it again with, his new serial killer drama series at his new favorite network home, Netflix. Sorry HBO, but you had your chance.Fincher is among the directors on the series along with Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm, and Andrew Douglas, with Charlize Theron as a co-producer. Based on John Douglas' book,, it's set in 1979 and follows two detectives as they try to solve ongoing cases by interviewing imprisoned serial killers. Each episode is based on Douglas' past cases as an FBI profiler, and considering he was the inspiration for the Jack Crawford character in, you know he's seen some bad dudes.Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv star, withhitting Netflix in October. Check out the trailer below.