3/01/2017
The Blood Flows In Trailer For David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' Netflix Series
When it comes to getting inside the mind of serial killers, few directors do it better than Seven and Zodiac director, David Fincher. And he's set to do it again with Mindhunter, his new serial killer drama series at his new favorite network home, Netflix. Sorry HBO, but you had your chance.
Fincher is among the directors on the series along with Asif Kapadia, Tobias Lindholm, and Andrew Douglas, with Charlize Theron as a co-producer. Based on John Douglas' book, Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, it's set in 1979 and follows two detectives as they try to solve ongoing cases by interviewing imprisoned serial killers. Each episode is based on Douglas' past cases as an FBI profiler, and considering he was the inspiration for the Jack Crawford character in Silence of the Lambs, you know he's seen some bad dudes.
Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv star, with Mindhunter hitting Netflix in October. Check out the trailer below.