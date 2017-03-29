Teresa Palmer Is Trapped By Passion In New Trailer For 'Berlin Syndrome'

Despite earning a ton of international acclaim, Australian director Cate Shortland's first two films,(which introduced us to Abbie Cornish) and(which gave us Saskia Rosendahl's breakout role) found it hard to make headway here in the States. Fortunately, it looks like things will be different for her third effort,, which already has a solid release date and decent buzz after a positive debut at Sundance.Starring fellow Aussie Teresa Palmer, the thriller follows a young journalist who lets her inhibitions down while in Berlin, and is quickly swept off her feet by a charming stranger. But after a night of erotic bliss, she finds that he wasn't who she thought he was, and getting out of his apartment proves impossible. Here's the synopsis:The film will surely reap the benefits of Palmer, an underrated actress who is just starting to get the recognition she deserves afterandShe had a very busy 2016.opens May 26th.