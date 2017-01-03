Teaser And Premiere Date For Netflix's 'GLOW' Wrestling Comedy

In the long history of professional wrestling, G.L.O.W. was just a blip on the radar, but it was a memorable blip. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling were a brief and shining bright spot back in the mid-80s, and like a lot of today's wrestling superstars it featured a lot of wannabe actresses and former models to make up its colorful roster. It was super scripted (even by today's standards) yet completely unpredictable due to its combination of sex appeal, comedy, and athleticism.And it's all coming back, sortof, in Netflix's new dramedy series that has just revealed its premiere date and a new teaser showing off the ladies' bods. Alison Brie hits the ring as a struggling actress who joins G.L.O.W. as a wrestler to keep her career going. Marc Maron plays the show's director, who is also trying to revive his washed-up career. Actual pro wrestling superstars like Kia "Awesome Kong" Stevens and Chavo Guerrero are on board add a dose of authenticity, and you can bet other former grapplers will pop up throughout the 10-episode season. Ellen Wong (), Chris Lowell (V), and Betty Gilpin () co-star.will walk that aisle on June 23rd.