3/17/2017
Sylvester Stallone Is A Major Marvel Character In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'
Even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is only a few weeks away, there are still mysteries left hanging out there. The biggest has to do with the identity of Sylvester Stallone's character, which amazingly hasn't been leaked to the Internet yet. That's rare. With James Gunn's latest comments we still don't know who (or what) Stallone's playing, but we do know it's important and has ties to the latest revealed addition to the cast: Michael Rosenbaum.
Gunn appeared on The Adam Corolla Show to talk The Belko Experiment and confirmed Michael Rosenbaum is in the movie, too. And sadly, he won't be bringing his Smallville version of Lex Luthor because he was the best Luthor, in my humble opinion.
“We do have a couple of characters who are very important to the Marvel Universe who are going to make their debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ which people don’t know about. Sylvester Stallone plays one of these characters…my friend Michael Rosenbaum also has a pretty decent movie in the role as well and it sort of works in tandem with Sly’s character.”
I desperately want Stallone to be playing someone like Major Victory, but I don't know where that would leave Rosenbaum. Who could it be that they are both "very important" to the MCU? Are we talking Adam Warlock important? I can't wait to find out when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens May 5th.