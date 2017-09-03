3/09/2017
Steven Spielberg & J.J. Abrams Are Teaming Up On A Syrian Refugee Drama
As the current Presidential administration works to make America more isolated from the rest of the world, the plight of refugees trying to flee into our country is prominent as ever. But we've seen from past experience that being topical doesn't necessarily mean audiences want to pay to see a movie about it, however if it's made by Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams that will probably change a few minds.
The Wrap reports Spielberg and Abrams will team up to produce a film based on the life of Syrian refugee Doaa Al Zamed. Her story was captured in Melissa Fleming's book, A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival. At the age of 19 she fled war-torn Syria for Europe in hopes of asylum, but the journey went dark and she spent days trying to survive on an inflatable water ring with two children given to her by other refugees.
We've seen Spielberg and Abrams work together in the past and it's safe to say they have similar ideas on movies and what makes a good one. Clearly they see something worthwhile in the material, and will probably seek a big name director and star that can do this harrowing story justice.