3/10/2017
Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon Hit The Road Again In 'The Trip To Spain' Trailer
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon may fight...a lot, but obviously they can't stop taking road trips together. And after The Trip and The Trip to Italy, the hilarious duo are back for The Trip to Spain. So get ready for more culinary delights, one-liners, and dead-on impersonations of your favorite celebrities. Here's the synopsis:
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite with director Michael Winterbottom for another chapter in their hilarious road trip series. This time taking their wit and appetites on a tour through picturesque Spain’s finest fine dining, Coogan and Brydon trade celebrity impressions and witty banter over paella and gazpacho, their comic observations on fame and friendship as dry as the finest Spanish wine.
Once again directed by Michael Winterbottom, The Trip to Spain will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.