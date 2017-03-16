3/16/2017
Steve Carell & Amy Ryan Are Reuniting For Addiction Drama, 'Beautiful Boy'
There's something about the combination of Steve Carell and Amy Ryan that just works. They were pretty much the only tolerable couple on The Office, at least to me, and they shared some screen time together in the underrated Dan in Real Life. Now they're getting back together again as a screen couple in the drug addiction drama Beautiful Boy.
Carell and Ryan are reuniting for the film, to be directed by The Broken Circle Breakdown's Felix van Groeningen. He also co-wrote the script with Lion scribe Luke Davies, which is based on the 2008 book by David Sheff about his son Nic's methamphetamine addiction and how it devastated the family. With Carell as David, Ryan plays his ex-wife and Nic's mother Vicki, who has been kept from her son since the divorce. She begins working with David for the sake of saving Nic's life.
Brad Pitt's Plan B and Amazon Studios are behind this one, and call me crazy but I think they'll be aiming for the awards season. [Deadline]