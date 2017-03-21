SPOILER* 'Star Wars Rebels' Season 3 Finale Trailer Teases A Final Battle With Thrawn

Part One: In final preparations for their attack on Lothal, Phoenix Squadron’s plans are disrupted when Grand Admiral Thrawn discovers their location.

Part Two: Trapped on Atollon with the rebel base under siege, Hera and Kanan fight to keep the squadron alive, as Ezra attempts to rally help from an unexpected source.

Whether you thought last week's episode ofwas a letdown or not (I sure as Hell did), there's no question it was a game-changer for the entire Star Wars universe and more specifically for the show. That said, I won't spoil what happens in case you haven't watched it yet, and I would suggest staying far away from this trailer for the Season 3 finale.The two-part one-hour finale, titled "Zero Hour" will feature the upcoming battle between Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Phoenix Squadron, led by the crew of the Ghost. Disney was smart to not give away anything specific, just shots of young Jedi Ezra Bridger in battle wearing a space suit, plus aerial battles against Star Destroyers. It also looks like a certain Mandalorian colleague will be making her return to the team.The show has been renewed for a fourth and possibly final season, so who knows how this will turn out. I'm expecting Thrawn to stick around and maybe score a crucial victory here to set up the Rebels' eventual comeback. We'll find out when the Star Wars Rebels' finale airs on Disney XD on Saturday, March 25th. Check out the two episodes' plot descriptions below: