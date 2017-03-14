3/14/2017
*SPOILER* Here's Who Else Is Returning For 'Blade Runner 2049'
Arrival director Denis Villeneuve has a lot to work with going into Blade Runner 2049. Iconic sci-fi franchise, the support of original director Ridley Scott, and a cast that includes Ryan Gosling, the returning Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis and Barkhad Abdi. It looked like Ford would be the only one reprising his original role, but it looks like he'll be joined by some familiar company.
Speaking on something called TheTrendTalk [via Bleeding Cool], Edward James Olmos confirmed he would make what sounds like a cameo in the film. He'll be back as vice squad cop Gaff, and again his scenes will be few but powerful...
“I signed a seven page non-disclosure contract. I did, my manager did, my agent did, everybody did. I couldn’t talk about it. I couldn’t talk about it to anybody about it. Guess what? This is the first time that I’m telling the whole world, that yes, I am going to be Gaff in ‘Blade Runner 2049'. Well it’s not about Gaff, but it’s about someone who is going to try to find out certain things about us back then. My role is like it was in the original – that time I only had four scenes, in this I only have one. But again, it’s a poignant little scene.”
Uh, hopefully he won't get in trouble for this? If they cut Gaff from the movie we'll know why. Blade Runner 2049 opens October 6th.