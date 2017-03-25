Spidey Is Right Where He Belongs In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Posters

There's been a lot of talk about Spider-Man on the big screen lately, and strangely enough hardly any of it has to do withMostly it's been about Sony and what seems to be an attempt to revive all of the projects they failed to produce before the Marvel deal, like a Venom movie and a teamup film with Silver Sable and Black Cat. Does anybody want these? That remains to be seen, but it's very possible fans are only interested in seeing how Spidey integrates within the MCU.To that end, three new posters forhave debuted, spotlighting his New York home. Spidey and New York go together like peanut butter and jelly, and there's no hero in the Marvel Universe that shares a closer connection with their city. What's great about these posters is they not only focus on New York and Spidey, but show that the hero is still just a kid as he chills out with his headphones across from Avengers Tower.Directed by Jon Watts with Tom Holland under the mask,opens July 7th.