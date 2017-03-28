3/28/2017
Spider-Man's Marvel Stay Could End After 'Homecoming' Sequel
We've given Sony a ton of grief over the cinematic universe they're establishing without Spider-Man in it, but might they actually be ahead of the curve? One thing we haven't thought too much about is the length of Sony's deal with Marvel that allows for Spidey to be part of the MCU. While the character will appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming this summer, he then has Avengers: Infinity War next year and a 'Homecoming' sequel in 2019. But what then?
According to Sony producer Amy Pascal's comments to Comic Book, Spidey may be returning home to Sony at that point. And if true, he could be put right into their already-established universe of characters who are already linked to the character, like Venom, Black Cat, and Silver Sable.
“One of the things that I think is so amazing about this experience is that you don’t have studios deciding to work together to make a film very often. In fact it may never happen again, after we do the sequel. Because Sony, and Disney, and Marvel all decided that the right thing to do was to allow Peter Parker and Spider-Man to be in the MCU and to work with the Marvel guys and have them produce this film."
Would that keep Tom Holland in the suit, though? Holland is a big part of the reason why fans are excited to see this version of Spidey, and you can bet Sony has worked something out, or will work something out, that keeps him in webbing for the long haul. And by that time they'll have momentum from Spidey's close relationship to the Avengers. It's possible Sony is smarter than we've been giving them credit for.