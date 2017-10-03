3/10/2017
Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Are Writing A "Special" New Project
Is there anyone who doesn't like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost? I think it's safe to say the longtime friends are better together than apart, and the duo who gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, Spaced, and Paul are looking to reunite, which should make their fans happy. However, it's unclear exactly what the heck they're doing.
Frost revealed to The Inverse that he and Pegg are writing something together, but he's not clear what it will be yet...
“Simon and I are working on something. We’re trying to do something a bit special at the moment. It’s a work in progress, and we may have some more information on it later in the year."
Frost went on to say that if it were completely up to him, they'd do something like a comedy version of The X-Files...
“I think I’d [want] to do something in the sci-fi world. Something a bit ghost hunter-y, or a bit Monster of the Week in a comedy. With two guys and a girl, it’s like the ‘X-Files,’ but they’re not affiliated with any government agency.”
I'd be down with that, and I bet their followers would be, too. Hopefully he gets the chance to do that, if it isn't what he and Pegg are already working on.