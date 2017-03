Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Are Writing A "Special" New Project

Is there anyone who doesn't like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost? I think it's safe to say the longtime friends are better together than apart, and the duo who gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End , andare looking to reunite, which should make their fans happy. However, it's unclear exactly what the heck they're doing.Frost revealed to The Inverse that he and Pegg are writing something together, but he's not clear what it will be yet...Frost went on to say that if it were completely up to him, they'd do something like a comedy version ofs...I'd be down with that, and I bet their followers would be, too. Hopefully he gets the chance to do that, if it isn't what he and Pegg are already working on.