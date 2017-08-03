3/08/2017
Scarlett Johansson's Having A 'Rough Night' In The R-Rated Comedy's First Images
While Scarlett Johansson has basically usurped the title of top female action star, we haven't had as much of an opportunity to see her comedic side. We've seen it in brief glimpses, like in Hail Caesar!, but it's been a while since she led a full-on comedy. That changes with her next film, the R-rated wedding comedy, Rough Night, formerly known as Rock that Body, and today we have the first look at Johansson and her talented co-stars out on the town.
The image features Johansson, sporting a banner reading "Bride to Be", surrounded by the rest of her bridal party made up of Kate McKinnon, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer. They play a group of friends reunited after 10 years for Johansson's bachelorette party, only for things to get a little too wild when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Together the ladies must find a way to cover up the incident.
Along with the photo are character posters that clue us in to their characters. For instance, Zoe Kravitz is "Dressed to Kill", Jillian Bell is "Lethally Horny", and Ilana Glazer is a "Dope Chick" wearing a weed lapel pin. And apparently McKinnon will be playing an Aussie because she's the "Party Down Under" and carries a can of Vegemite.
Directed by Broad City's Lucia Aniello, Rough Night opens June 16th 2017. [People]