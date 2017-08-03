Scarlett Johansson Rocks That Body In 'Rough Night' Red Band Trailer

Guys, it's International Women's Day, and while you're dealing with a "Day without a Woman", the ladies are here to let you know that they've got this. That whole comedy thing? It's theirs now, and you can check out Scarlett Johansson and a dream team of lady all-stars do their thing in the R-rated bridal comedy, Rough Night, which pushes the limits in a brand new red band trailer.
Following on the first images and posters debuted just hours ago, the trailer shows why this might be the female-driven comedy of the year. It's hard to beat a combination of Johansson, Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, and Zoe Kravitz in a film that looks like Bridesmaids meets Very Bad Things. They play a group of friends reunited for Johansson's bachelorette party, only for things to go sideways when Bell accidentally squashes a male stripper. To death. I'm not sure how this will be once things go all Weekend at Bernie's, but I'll watch this group of women in anything. Especially Bell who is hilarious when she plays super weird and super horny.
Rough Night hits theaters June 16th.