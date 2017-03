Ridley Scott Titles Next 'Alien' Film, Teases Three More Sequels

Remember when Ridley Scott promised these newmovies would eventually get around to connecting with his 1979 original? Think he might have been pulling our legs? Because at every turn it seems he's making things more complicated in an effort to stretch things out. For instance, the sequel tois the upcoming, but after that Scott is promising a lot more sequels and at least one prequel. Wait, another prequel??Speaking with Fandango , Scott revealed the next movie will be titled, which...okay, that's cool. HOWEVER, it won't actually be a sequel. It'll be a prequel, or more more like an in-betweenquel. So does that make it like? Ugh.Er, so why not do Awakening first then Covenant? Ugh again. Get ready for triple ugh, because he soon followed that up with...Holy crap! Wasn'tsupposed to be the start of a trilogy?? Now we're talking about six movies in all and that's just nuts. There aren't enough chests in the universe to burst out of. And remember, part of the reason we aren't getting Neill Blomkamp'smovie is that Scott stepped in and wanted his first. You think we'll ever get it now? Not likely.opens May 19th and better be awesome to justify all this.