3/17/2017
Ridley Scott Titles Next 'Alien' Film, Teases Three More Sequels
Remember when Ridley Scott promised these new Alien movies would eventually get around to connecting with his 1979 original? Think he might have been pulling our legs? Because at every turn it seems he's making things more complicated in an effort to stretch things out. For instance, the sequel to Prometheus is the upcoming Alien: Covenant, but after that Scott is promising a lot more sequels and at least one prequel. Wait, another prequel??
Speaking with Fandango, Scott revealed the next movie will be titled Alien: Awakening, which...okay, that's cool. HOWEVER, it won't actually be a sequel. It'll be a prequel, or more more like an in-betweenquel. So does that make it like 300: Rise of an Empire? Ugh.
“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] ‘Alien.' It will go ‘Prometheus,’ ‘Awakening,’ Covenant….[it’s] fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way….”
Er, so why not do Awakening first then Covenant? Ugh again. Get ready for triple ugh, because he soon followed that up with...
“But yes, there will be more after this. I think that was the question. If this is successful, and then the next one, and then there will definitely be three more.”
Holy crap! Wasn't Prometheus supposed to be the start of a trilogy?? Now we're talking about six movies in all and that's just nuts. There aren't enough chests in the universe to burst out of. And remember, part of the reason we aren't getting Neill Blomkamp's Alien movie is that Scott stepped in and wanted his first. You think we'll ever get it now? Not likely.
Alien: Covenant opens May 19th and better be awesome to justify all this.