3/24/2017
Richard Linklater's 'Where'd You Go Bernadette?' Adds Kristen Wiig
It was way back in 2015 when we learned Cate Blanchett would headline Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go Bernadette?, an adaptation of Maria Semple's novel. With Linklater busy releasing Everybody Wants Some and directing Last Flag Flying, we haven't heard much about it since. But now all of that is over, and finally we're learning who will be joining Blanchett on the screen.
Deadline reports Kristen Wiig has joined the cast for what will definitely be Linklater's next film. Where'd You Go Bernadette? centers on a once-famous agoraphobic architect who suddenly vanishes prior to a family trip, and her 15-year-old daughter's attempts to find her. Wiig will play Audrey, an uptight neighbor and an annoyance to Bernadette. The script was originally penned by Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter (The Fault In Our Stars) but was given a new draft by Gent and Vince Palmo.
The plan is for filming to begin this summer.