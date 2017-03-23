Red Band Trailer For Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Can you believe it's been nine years sinceand five years since? That's way too long to wait for the latest Martin McDonagh film, but fortunately his latest, the overly-titled, Missouri is on the way and the first trailer is here to remind us of vulgar awesomeness.Starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Abbie Cornish, John Hawkes, Lucas Hedges, Peter Dinklage, and Caleb Landry Jones, this one seems to walking a very delicate tightrope. There's some of the dark humor we've come to expect from McDonagh, but the story finds McDormand as a mother who takes matters into her own when when the police fail to find her daughter's murderer.Then again, the McDonaghs don't really make compromising movies, do they? You either dig 'em or you don't, but I know this one is VERY high on my must-see list. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri opens later this year.