Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Passengers', 'Fences', 'Collateral Beauty', And More!

“There will be frowning! Oh so much frowning in, an overly sentimental, unintentionally hilarious weeper that arrives like an ugly Christmas sweater over the holidays. […] Tears are jerked, heartstrings plucked trampled, and the performances are sincere all around. Mostly the cast is asked to cry rivers of tears but there are brief moments of levity […]isn't without emotion; far from it. There's simply too much of it for things to play out as easily as they do. That's not how life works. The dominoes just don't fall that way.”