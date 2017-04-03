Podcast: Cinema Royale Reviews LOGAN & BEFORE I FALL, Tries To Ignore The Oscars

Bub, the baddest X-Man of them all is calling it a day, but is LOGAN the R-Rated swan song Hugh Jackman's Wolverine deserves? Of course we're going to be talking about the final X-Men flick to feature Jackman and Patrick Stewart's Professor X. Although if it gives us an awesome X-23 maybe that won't be so bad?

Plus, Mae Abdulbaki of Punch Drunk Critics joins us to review the new YA thriller BEFORE I FALL starring Zoey Deutch. It's sorta like GROUNDHOG DAY with 100% more teen angst. Mae caught the film at Sundance while I was actively trying to avoid it, but I may have been wrong to do that. Tune in to find out.