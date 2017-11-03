Podcast: Cinema Royale Bows Down To The King, 'Kong: Skull Island'



The king is here! On this episode of Cinema Royale I'll be joined by Ignorant Bliss host and fellow Punch Drunk Critic, Julian Lytle, to review my most anticipated movie of 2017, KONG: SKULL ISLAND! Was it worthy of the true king of the apes? What does it mean for the eventual GODZILLA vs. KONG crossover?

Plus, Julian and I talk about the terribleness of X-Men comics, and I plead for the JASON BOURNE and AVATAR franchises to just go away. Would anybody care? Probably not.