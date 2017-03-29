Pixar Short 'Dante's Lunch' Introduces Us To The Dog From 'Coco'

As great as Pixar's movies are, they might be even better at short films. Last month their only Oscar came, not for, but for the adorable short movie,. And I would put, and others against any of their feature-length efforts. Their short film collections are pretty much a must-own for your Blu-Ray shelf. And now they've got a brand new one,, which introduces us to a character from their upcoming Dìa de Los Muertos film,Directed by Lee Unkrich, who also directed, the film follows the hungry, long-tongued Xolo as he chases after a bone that seems to have a mind of its own. It's a funny little bit that Unkrich developed as an animation test for the film, and a way of figuring out Dante as a character. And now he's been nice enough to share it with us “as a little appetizer until the movie comes out.”As for, it opens on November 22nd, and follows a Mexican boy named Miguel who loves music but lives in a family that has banned it. To prove his talent and meet his favorite musician, Miguel travels to the land of the dead where he begins to learn about his family's troubled history, and hopes to earn their blessing to pursue a life of making music. Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, and more lend their voices.