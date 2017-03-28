Peter Parker Swings Into Action In New 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer









This version of the character is played by Tom Holland, and he's already swung his way into a lot of hearts after Captain America: Civil War. Peter Parker is very much a young high school kid here, and we see a lot of him, more than I was expecting, with his mentor Tony Stark. Plus, we get a healthy amount of the Vulture here, and after learning that he has a personal interest in destroying Iron Man he's suddenly become a more interesting bad guy, certainly more interesting than the comic book version of the character.





Directed by Jon Watts with Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Bokeem Woodbine, Tony Revolori, Donald Glover, and more co-starring, Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.



