3/29/2017
Pennywise Will Float You In First Trailer For Stephen King's 'It'
When it comes to sheer unadulterated terror I'm not sure anything Stephen King has written quite compares to It. The story's haunting villain, the grotesque Pennywise, has scarred people for life and created an entire generation of folks with a fear of clowns. The book has been adapted into a popular, if outdated, TV miniseries already, but now It has finally found a home on the big screen. Get ready, or you'll float, too.
Directed by Andres "Andy" Muschietti, known for the Jessica Chastain horror, Mama, the story takes place in Derry, Maine and follows a group of kids known as "The Losers Club", who are haunted by a murderous creature of pure evil. This is a two-part effort with the first film following them as kids, and the second as they are tormented again as adults. As for who is beneath the Pennywise make-up, it's Bill Skarsgard, son of Stellan Skarsgard and brother to Alexander Skarsgard. Here's how he described Pennywise to EW recently...
“It’s such an extreme character. Inhumane. It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”
Also starring Midnight Special's Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton, It opens September 8th.