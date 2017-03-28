3/28/2017
Paul Greengrass Is Making An Eliot Ness Movie Based On Popular Graphic Novel
It's been too long since we've had a really good movie about Prohibition agent and gangbuster, Eliot Ness. The best and most famous was by Kevin Costner in The Untouchables, which was based on Ness's autobiography which also became a TV series starring Robert Stack. Well now it's time for Ness to get another moment in the spotlight, and Paul Greengrass will be the guy to do it.
The Jason Bourne director will take the helm for Ness, penned by L.A. Confidential's Brian Helgeland based on Torso, the graphic novel by Brian Michael Bendis and Marc Andreyko. If that sounds familiar it's because Hollywood has been trying to adapt Torso for years, with David Fincher and David Lowery circling it for most of that time. Hopefully Greengrass is the guy who can get it done. This wouldn't be a traditional story of Ness taking down the likes of Al Capone, but of his attempts to bring down a Cleveland serial killer.
It'll be interesting to see who Greengrass casts to play Ness. Perhaps he turns to an old pal in Matt Damon? [Deadline]