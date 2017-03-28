3/28/2017
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Joins 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters', Amber Heard To Star In 'The Kind Worth Killing'
We might be seeing most of the Straight Outta Compton cast in a big reunion very soon. With Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell both having big roles in Kong: Skull Island, now comes word that O'Shea Jackson Jr., who played his father Ice Cube in the rap biopic, has joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. We know Kong and Godzilla will square off in a crossover film in 2020. Jackson joins Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler in the Michael Dougherty-directed film. It opens March 22nd 2019. [Variety]
Amber Heard, who was last seen looking pretty boss in the Justice League trailer, has landed a new gig. She'll headline an adaptation of The Kind Worth Killing, based on the 2015 novel by Peter Swanson, adapted by Christopher Kyle. Directed by Agnieszka Holland, the story "follows Lily, a mysterious and stunning killer who meets Ted Severson on a late-night flight from London to Boston. Ted confesses that he’s had thoughts about murdering his unfaithful wife. Lily offers to help, and the two form a strange, twisted bond while plotting his wife’s demise." Apparently there's a dogged detective hot on their tail, too. Sounds like a lot of fun roles to be had here, and Heard should be perfect for the femme fatale-esque Lily role. [Deadline]