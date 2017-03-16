Oprah Winfrey Wants Justice In Trailer For 'The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks'

may star Oprah Winfrey, but the billionaire entrepeneuer isn't playing the title character. Instead she plays her daughter, Deborah Lacks, who seeks justice for her dead mom over the contributions she unwittingly made to science. And those contributions were indeed significant, aiding medical research for decades and leading to some incredible breakthroughs. But Henrietta still suffered the ultimate of violations, and we get a glimpse at her tear-jerker of a story in the latest trailer.In 1951 Henrietta Lacks went to Johns Hopkins University due to her being diagnosed with cervical cancer. Unbeknownst to her, the doctor harvested her unusually durable cells and made them available to researchers. These cells became known as the "immortal" HeLa line and are still used in research to this day. The trailer shows Deborah as she tries to bring her mother's legacy into the light, while also cutting back in time to Henrietta, who is played by Renee Elise Goldsberry. Rose Byrne is author Rebecca Skloot, whose book was adapted writer/director George C. Wolfe. Courtney B. Vance, Reg E. Cathey, and Leslie Uggams co-star.HBO will airon April 22nd at 8pm EST.