Nope, Sony's 'Venom' Movie Won't Connect To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted today , and with it only comes more questions about Sony's handling of the character and the deal they struck with Marvel. We know they're planning to launch a cinematic universe led by Spider-Man supporting characters, but if you were hoping to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker swing on by for a visit that's definitely not happening.'Homecoming' director Jon Watts tells Fandango that Sony's brewingmovie won't have anything to do with his movie or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is what we suspected...This still seems like a potentially disastrous idea, and a lot like the stuff Sony was planning when everything went belly up. If Sony wants this to work they'll need to slow down and make sure they are developing solid stories before trying to turn everything into sequels and prequels and spinoffs, because that's where they screwed up before.opens October 5th 2018, whilearrives this summer.