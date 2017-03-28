3/28/2017
Nope, Sony's 'Venom' Movie Won't Connect To The Marvel Cinematic Universe
A new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming debuted today, and with it only comes more questions about Sony's handling of the character and the deal they struck with Marvel. We know they're planning to launch a cinematic universe led by Spider-Man supporting characters, but if you were hoping to see Tom Holland's Peter Parker swing on by for a visit that's definitely not happening.
'Homecoming' director Jon Watts tells Fandango that Sony's brewing Venom movie won't have anything to do with his movie or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is what we suspected...
“It’s not. It’s not connected to the Marvel world, so that’s really intriguing…what that will be. I don’t know anything about it. It’s not connected, so there’s not that overlap. I’m only focused on my movie right now."
This still seems like a potentially disastrous idea, and a lot like the stuff Sony was planning when everything went belly up. If Sony wants this to work they'll need to slow down and make sure they are developing solid stories before trying to turn everything into sequels and prequels and spinoffs, because that's where they screwed up before.
Venom opens October 5th 2018, while Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives this summer.