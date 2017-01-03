3/01/2017
Nicholas Hoult Joins Royal Drama 'The Favorite' With Emma Stone And Rachel Weisz
While Nicholas Hoult continues to ponder whether he's in the next X-Men movie, he's signed on to something else to pass the time. Hoult has joined Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, and Olivia Colman in period drama, The Favorite, from The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos.
Set during the 17th-century reign of Queen Anne (Colman), the film centers on her relationship with Sarah (Weisz), the Duchess of Marlborough and Sarah's distant relative Abigail Masham (Stone) who was greatly preferred by the Queen. Hoult's role is that of “Harley,” the Tory party leader. Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara wrote the script.
Hoult can be seen, or more likely not seen, in the action-thriller Collide, which had one of the worst wide release domestic debuts ever. [Deadline]